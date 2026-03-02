Asparagus season kicks off in Caborca

Mexico's 2026 asparagus harvest season began in the municipality of Caborca. "Today we begin Sonora's 2026 asparagus season from Caborca, consolidating our national leadership in this strategic crop, creating jobs, and strengthening the economy of our state," stated State Governor Alfonso Durazo.

Municipal President Abraham "El Cubano" Mier thanked Governor Alfonso Durazo for his visit, highlighting the season kickoff as a symbol of local producers' effort and work. He also thanked Marcelo Vanegas and Luis Enrique Elías for organizing the event and praised SAGARHPA Secretary Celida López as a supporter of development in the Sonoran countryside.

"Caborca is the municipality that contributes the most to Sonora's GDP for many months of the year. Our rural areas not only provide food but also create jobs, foster development, and promote well-being for thousands of families," said the mayor.

Through coordinated efforts among the three levels of government and the productive sector, Caborca has established itself as a key agricultural hub and a model of effective management and growth within the state.

