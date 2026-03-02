"Spain is a growing market for cassava and for all our products in general"

After several years focused on supplying the domestic market and other exporters, the Costa Rican company Agrícola La Roca, based in Huápiles, in the Limón province, is getting ready for its return to the international market.

The company, which has more than 15 years of agricultural experience, currently manages around 500 hectares of cassava on 16 farms in the Atlantic zone of the country, and this allows it to have a year-round production. "We have crops and harvest all year round. This guarantees that we can continue to meet our clients' needs," says Jafet Álvarez Campos, president of the company.

© Agrícola La Roca

Having previously exported to the United States, the company decided to focus on the domestic market for fresh and processed cassava, which they describe as "very attractive." However, in 2026, they decided to resume exporting with the support of Procomer and the backing of certifications such as GlobalG.A.P., both in the field and in the packing plant. "We believe we have the capacity to reach the European and North American markets," says Álvarez.

© Agrícola La Roca

Agrícola La Roca is currently able to export around 12 containers of cassava per month. It also offers other products, such as malanga, taro, eddoes, pumpkin, fresh coconuts, and sweet potato. The company can deliver mixed cargoes according to customer requirements. An aspect in which they stand out is the internal control of the agricultural operation and traceability. "It's very important for us to have access to traceability information for each batch and each farm; to know where each product comes from," says Álvarez.

As far as destinations are concerned, the company sees opportunities both on the East Coast of the United States and in various European markets. "We have seen that there's a growing market in Spain for cassava and for all our products. Consumption continues to grow every year," he says. Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom are also potential targets.

© Agrícola La Roca

The market situation has been marked by recent difficulties. According to Álvarez, "2025 has been a difficult year for cassava; a year of scarcity." Greater stability is expected for the new season. "We believe that prices will be stable this year."

In addition to fresh production, the company is looking to take up projects with processed products, drawing on the more than 30 years' experience of one of its partners (William Rojas Zuñiga, founding partner and Vice President of the company) in the production of tubers for the European market.

© Agrícola La Roca

Agrícola La Roca is part of the Costa Rican Chamber of Roots and Tubers, made up of 22 exporting companies, which seeks to promote sectoral improvements, including the use of natural waxes and coordinated work with European port authorities.

Álvarez summarizes the company's strategy in its return to the export market: "The goal isn't just to sell cassava and other tubers, but to build good and lasting commercial relationships that are beneficial for all parties, and adapt to the latest demands of international markets in order to always supply the world with quality fresh products and cassava."

