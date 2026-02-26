Morocco exports 32,600 tons of Brussels sprouts in record 2025

Morocco set a new record in Brussels sprouts exports in 2025, according to EastFruit. Moroccan exporters shipped 32,600 tons to international markets, generating more than US$14 million in revenue. This represents a 10% increase compared to 2024 and an 8.5-fold rise compared to 2020. Over the past five years, average annual export growth reached 54%.

© EastFruit

Morocco ranks among the three largest Brussels sprouts exporters globally, after Mexico and the Netherlands. Shipments take place year-round, with seasonal peaks in spring and autumn. Between March and June, exports are directed mainly to Europe, where Morocco supplies the market during this window. From August to December, volumes are largely destined for West African markets.

Europe remains an outlet, with the Netherlands functioning as a hub for re-export across the continent. The United Kingdom has recorded a sharp increase in imports from Morocco following Brexit. Moroccan exports to Britain have grown tenfold and, in certain months, account for up to half of total UK imports. In 2025, Europe represented 14.6% of Morocco's Brussels sprouts exports.

© EastFruit

Africa accounts for the majority of shipments. Mauritania and Senegal remained the main destinations, representing 60.9% and 23.3% of exports, respectively. Senegal recorded year-on-year volume growth of 30% in 2025, contributing to overall export expansion.

Severe frosts affecting EU production during winter are expected to support Morocco's supply position in the Brussels sprouts segment.

Source: EastFruit