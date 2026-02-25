“With a strong company behind us, we expect to build a successful export operation”

After 21 years at BelOrta, Jo Lambrecht decided to take on a new challenge at the end of last year. He crossed the border and, together with Xavier Martin, CEO of Lagache, set up a sister company to the French wholesaler: Lagache FreshCo.

"Many people in the sector will know that before my time at the cooperative, I was already active in exports. I have held several roles in this sector, and after more than 20 years, the trading side of the business has started to attract me again. Xavier offered me the opportunity to take up that export activity once more," Jo says during a visit to the company in Lomme, France.

© Jannick Flach | FreshPlaza.com

Xavier Martin and Jo Lambrecht

So the story of this export company actually begins with Lagache. "It was founded in 1958, but since Xavier took over five years ago, the company has developed into two main divisions. On the one hand, there is the Cash and Carry, which offers a wide range from basic to exotic fruit and vegetables, aimed at the French market," Jo explains.

"On the other hand, there is the Expedition. This division supplies customers throughout France, mainly supermarkets and wholesalers. The focus is primarily on Belgian products and, to a lesser extent, Dutch products, with employees operating daily at the Belgian auctions. The main products traded include greenhouse vegetables, Brussels sprouts, chicory, Conference pears, and, of course, strawberries and other berry fruits."

Step to export

In this capacity, Jo and Xavier met years ago. "Over the years, we built up a strong working relationship. When I decided I wanted to take the next step, we started exploring whether we could do something together. With his knowledge and experience and my background in exports, it quickly proved to be a good match, which led to the establishment of Lagache FreshCo late last year."

© Jannick Flach | FreshPlaza.com

The Cash and Carry

The export company is officially a sister company of Lagache, but operates entirely independently. "The idea behind Lagache FreshCo is to focus on exports, concentrating on the same core products as Lagache's shipping division, which already has the necessary expertise in-house, while also adding products from local growers in northern France and Brittany. This creates an interesting mix that we can offer to different European markets. The aim is to build on the strong relationships with suppliers and customers in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France, and to expand these further into other European markets."

Gradual growth

However, independence does not mean that the company cannot draw on the strength of a player such as Lagache. "We benefit from Lagache's existing structure. The administrative systems, supplier relationships, and logistics are all well organised. The foundations are in place, which makes it easier to operate quickly and efficiently, without having to start entirely from scratch."

"Eventually, we also want to look at more distant markets, such as the Middle East and Asia. The key is to proceed gradually. These are markets we will continue to explore in the coming period. Each new export destination brings its own challenges, so we want to focus first on the markets that are most feasible for us."

This focus on gradual growth is a central element of the company's strategy. Xavier underlines the importance of expanding step by step. "We do not want to take risks by growing too fast. We want to maintain the right pace and build everything properly," he says. "It is important that we do not try to serve the entire world without a solid approach."

© Jannick Flach | FreshPlaza.comThe Lagache FreshCo team at the past Fruit Logistica

Honoré

At Fruit Logistica in Berlin, Lagache FreshCo presented itself to the broader public for the first time, with the Honoré brand prominently featured. "Honoré is positioned as a premium brand representing the best quality and presentation from dedicated growers. We want to develop Honoré into a brand that clearly stands out in the market," Xavier says. "It will become an important part of our export strategy, as it allows us to differentiate ourselves from other suppliers."

"The brand will be carefully developed with products selected for their quality and consistency. The launch will not only strengthen our presence in Europe but will also contribute to positioning Lagache FreshCo as a reliable player in the international market."

It is therefore a structured plan, in which Jo and Xavier see many opportunities for the future. "Although Lagache FreshCo has officially been active in the market only since November last year, we have already made considerable progress. Participating in the Berlin trade fair was an important moment to expand our network and further develop our brand strategy.

We are looking forward to presenting Honoré and receiving the first reactions from our customers. In addition, a new office is being built next to the current premises, allowing the team to continue building the next phase in a fresh and modern environment in the coming period."

© Jannick Flach | FreshPlaza.com

For more information:

Jo Lambrecht

Lagache FreshCo

3 Rue du Min

Bât D2 - Cases 19 & 20

59160 Lomme

+33 321 460 377

[email protected]

www.lagache-freshco.com