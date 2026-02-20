The UK, as well as many European countries, has had more than its fair share of rain in the last few months; this, unsurprisingly, has taken its toll on field crop production.

"Since January, we have worked very hard to save carrots from waterlogged fields," explained Rodger Hobson, carrot grower and Chairman of the British Carrot Association.

© Rodger Hobson

"Some of the carrots that were not covered in straw have been lost due to waterlogging. We are in Yorkshire, but I'm sure this is the case for most carrot growers. Those carrots that were covered in straw have fared a bit better. In total, I think we have only lost around 5% of our crop, which I can live with; I would have expected it to be more. On the whole, I think the UK may be a bit light but will not be far from being self-sufficient for carrot supply this season."

Some areas of the UK had already started planting before Christmas. Rodger would normally be happy if he had some in the ground before 20th February. "That is not going to happen this year, but we are hoping to make a start next week. I can't speak for other growers, but I think people in other areas may have bigger concerns than we do here. Another thing that comes with the wet weather is cavity spot disease, which is causing problems, as when infected, the carrots are no longer retail quality."

