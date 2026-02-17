Polish pear market under pressure as exports and prices weaken

Data collected by the State Plant Health and Seed Inspection Service indicate a continued downturn in Polish pear exports, with December 2025 marking one of the weakest performances in recent years.

In December 2025, Poland exported just 2,803 tonnes of pears to non-EU countries. Belarus was the dominant destination, accounting for 2,299 tonnes of the total.

The downward trend is evident when compared with previous years:

December 2024: 4,683 tonnes

December 2023: 5,208 tonnes

December 2022: 9,683 tonnes

Early 2026 data confirm the slowdown. In January, exports to eastern markets reached only 2,390 tonnes, roughly half the 4,863 tonnes recorded a year earlier and well below the 6,149 tonnes shipped in January 2023. Belarus remains the primary buyer.

Weaker demand is reflected in grower returns. One producer group currently offers PLN 2.70–2.90/kg (€0.62–0.67) for pears sold by bulk bin weight. Fruit destined for sorting is priced at PLN 3.00–3.30/kg (€0.69–0.76).

For comparison, during the autumn harvest, pears were sold directly from the orchard at around PLN 2.60/kg (€0.60), without storage costs. Current prices, therefore, offer limited incentive given additional handling and storage expenses.

The latest figures from the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) confirm ample supply. As of 1 January 2026, EU pear stocks totalled 630,678 tonnes, up 3.6% year-on-year (608,544 tonnes in January 2025).

The Netherlands holds the largest volume at 224,359 tonnes (+17.3%), followed by Belgium with 202,379 tonnes (+36.9%). Italy stores 68,876 tonnes (–28.4%), while Poland ranks fourth with 55,000 tonnes, up 22.2% year-on-year.

Of the total EU stocks, 499,148 tonnes consist of the Conference variety. Poland accounts for 50,000 tonnes of Conference pears, with a further 5,000 tonnes of other varieties.

Elevated inventories in both Poland and Western Europe, combined with subdued eastern exports, continue to weigh on prices and trading activity.

