Albanian tomato prices rise to US$8.40 per kg

Tomatoes remain one of the most consumed vegetables in Albania, but retail prices have increased to US$3.70 to US$4.65 per kg for standard tomatoes and US$7.40 to US$8.40 per kg for cherry tomatoes.

Earlier in the season, domestic tomatoes were sold at US$1.80 per kg in January, while imported products reached US$2.90 to US$3.20 per kg. In early April, greenhouse production brought product to market at lower levels, but prices have since increased.

A combination of reduced planting areas, flood damage at the beginning of the year, and export demand has affected supply. Wholesale prices at the farm level are reported at US$1.80 to US$2.90 per kg, while in key wholesale markets, prices exceed US$2.70 per kg in Tirana and reach up to US$3.20 per kg in Korça.

Retail prices have increased further, with standard tomatoes starting at US$3.70 per kg and cherry tomatoes reaching up to US$8.40 per kg. Data from INSTAT indicates that February 2026 recorded the highest average price level in the past four years.

In cities such as Tirana and Fier, second-category tomatoes are sold at US$1.80 to US$2.50 per kg at the wholesale level, with higher retail prices in local markets.

In the same period last year, tomatoes were sold at US$0.85 to US$1.05 per kg at the farm level and around US$1.60 per kg at retail.

Production has been affected by weather conditions across the Mediterranean. Flooding between November 2025 and February 2026 affected greenhouse production in Albania, Italy, Spain, and Turkey. In Albania, greenhouse areas in Fier, Lushnja, and Berat were flooded multiple times, leading to losses in early plantings and nurseries.

Excess water caused plant losses, while high humidity supported the spread of diseases such as downy mildew, increasing production costs. Input costs have also increased, including fertilisers and plant protection products. Labour shortages have led to higher wages.

Some growers reduced production following losses, while available volumes are being directed to export markets where demand is higher. This has reduced availability for the domestic market.

Production conditions are also affected by infrastructure. Flood impacts are higher due to drainage limitations compared to other Mediterranean countries, contributing to variability in production and pricing.

Source: Express