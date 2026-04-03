Egypt strawberry exports to Poland reach 62,200 tons in 2025

Egypt has increased its frozen strawberry exports to Poland, reaching a record level and expanding its position in the European market, according to EastFruit. In 2025, Poland imported 62,200 tons of Egyptian frozen strawberries, valued at more than US$76 million. This represents 2.2 times the volume of 2024 and exceeds the combined shipments of 2023 and 2024.

Egypt supplies frozen strawberries year-round, with peak volumes between April and September. In 2025, imports in July reached 9,500 tons, 2.6 times higher than the same month in 2024. May and June volumes were 9,200 and 9,300 tons, respectively. Egypt's share of Poland's total imports increased to 73.6%, up from 69.4% a year earlier.

© EastFruit

Germany ranked second with 8,200 tons, accounting for 9.7% of imports, while China increased shipments to 6,300 tons, representing 7.5%. The Netherlands supplied 2,300 tons, and Ukraine reduced exports to 1,200 tons.

Poland, traditionally a major EU producer and exporter of frozen strawberries, faced production challenges in 2025. Frost events in May reduced field harvest volumes, while higher labour and energy costs affected competitiveness. To maintain supply contracts and support re-export activity, processors increased reliance on imports.

The processing sector in Poland is also shifting toward higher value-added products such as berry blends, purées, and food ingredients. This requires a consistent raw material supply, which domestic production could not provide. Imports, particularly from Egypt, supported processing volumes and contract commitments.

Egypt's export growth to Poland is part of a wider expansion into other markets, including China, Turkey, and Germany in 2025.

Source: EastFruit