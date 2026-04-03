Tomatoes from Malaga cost nearly 3 euros per kilo at origin

Two weeks ago, the main agricultural organizations in Malaga warned about potential price hikes of up to 50% in some fresh produce, driven by the conflict in the Middle East and rising energy costs. However, the increase in plastic-grown tomato prices has surpassed expectations, with prices at the source reaching record highs of approximately 3 euros per kilogram.

Sources cite data from the Andalusian Regional Government's Price and Market Observatory, which recorded last week's average at over 2 euros per kilo, nearly doubling prices in the previous season and tripling that of the first half of 2024.

In addition to the impact of the conflict, the Junta's technicians highlighted that an unusually wet winter significantly contributed to rising tomato prices. These wet conditions promoted the spread of viruses and bacteria that harm horticultural crops, leading to lower yields and notable losses.

Despite higher prices, growers' profit margins are narrower than last year. The sector faces rising input costs, such as fertilizers and plastics, which are key to greenhouse farming, and struggles with labor shortages. Additionally, employing workers from other provinces increases logistical costs.

Source: laopiniondemalaga.es