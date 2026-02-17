Pear shipment returned to Belgium over missing phytosanitary certificate

A consignment of 19.2 tonnes of pears has been returned to Belgium after arriving in Kazakhstan without the required phytosanitary documentation.

The shipment reached the Port of Kuryk in the Mangystau region from Belgium. During a document inspection, authorities established that the cargo had entered Kazakhstan without a phytosanitary certificate, which is mandatory for the cross-border movement of regulated plant products.

As a result of the violation of plant quarantine legislation, the importer was fined administratively. An official act was also issued ordering the return of the consignment to the exporting country.

The Committee for State Inspection in the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan reiterated that compliance with phytosanitary requirements is a compulsory condition for international trade in plant products. These measures are designed to prevent the introduction and spread of quarantine pests and diseases within the country.

Source: www.gov.kz