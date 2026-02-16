Ireland studies consumer demand to boost domestic apple production

Apples are widely consumed in Ireland, yet more than 90 per cent of apples available on the domestic market are imported due to limited commercial production. Current import origins include France, Germany, South Africa, Chile, and the UK.

Teagasc has established an applied apple research programme aimed at strengthening national production and increasing the supply of Irish-grown apples. The programme focuses on developing a competitive and sustainable apple sector adapted to Irish growing conditions.

A central component of the research involves long-term agronomic and fruit quality assessment of more than 50 apple varieties currently grown in Ireland. The objective is to identify varieties that meet commercial quality standards and align with local production systems.

Teagasc has also prioritised analysis of consumer preferences. According to the organisation, identifying what Irish consumers look for when purchasing and consuming apples is "essential to ensure that future varietal and production choices align with market expectations."

To support this objective, a national consumer survey is being conducted to evaluate apple consumption habits, purchasing patterns, and preferred attributes at the point of sale. The survey forms part of PhD research by Jean do Prado, conducted at Teagasc in collaboration with Atlantic Technological University.

The project aims to link fruit quality metrics with consumer expectations to inform varietal selection and production planning. A subsequent phase will include tasting and evaluation of different apple varieties.

The survey is open to adults based in Ireland who consume apples, either occasionally or regularly, and is accessible via the Teagasc website.

Source: Agriland