Severe frost threatens fruit buds and orchards in Poland

Fruit growers in the Biała Rawska region of Poland are facing serious concerns after prolonged frosts exceeding –20°C swept through the country. Such extreme winter conditions have not been seen in the region for 12–14 years.

Local orchardists report real losses from the low temperatures, particularly damage to fruit buds, which could translate into reduced yields. In some cases, growers anticipate that entire orchard blocks may need to be removed.

Snow, according to the growers, is not a problem; it provides moisture and protects rootstocks. The critical issue, however, was the combination of strong daytime sunlight with extreme nighttime temperature drops, creating fluctuations of up to 30°C.

During the day, tree branches warmed to above-zero temperatures, but at night mercury levels plunged below –20°C. This temperature swing can freeze the cambial tissue at the bud base, preventing proper fruit set later in the season.

"The first signs of bud damage will become visible once temperatures rise above zero," local growers note. By making a small incision in the bud, it is possible to determine whether it has been damaged. A green bud indicates it survived the frost, while browning confirms injury. Browning leads to subsequent problems, such as massive fruit drop after flowering and significant yield losses.

Orchardists emphasize that careful monitoring is essential in the coming weeks. Early detection of bud damage will be critical for planning spring pruning and managing potential crop shortfalls.

Source: www.sadyogrody.pl