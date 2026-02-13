"Supply issues in Spain push strawberry prices higher ahead of Valentine’s Day"

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, traditionally the time when demand for strawberries soars. However, due to the severe weather in Spain and Portugal, prices for Belgian and Dutch strawberries are rising just as fast. "We always see a clear price surge, but the inconsistent quality from southern Europe makes local strawberries even more expensive," says Ellen Sebrechts of the eponymous wholesaler in Antwerp.

© Sebrechts Groenten en Fruit

"The increase actually began at the start of this week," she explains. "The situation in Spain and Portugal plays a major role. Owing to changeable and often severe weather conditions, the quality there has been highly variable for quite some time. We notice this not only in strawberries, but also in raspberries from Portugal and other soft fruit. Shelf life is shorter, batches are less uniform, and we have to operate on much shorter timelines. That requires extra monitoring and caution in the trade."

At the same time, demand in the run-up to Valentine's Day remains strong. "Strawberries are still a classic Valentine's product. They are purchased as gifts, but are also widely used in patisserie, bakery, and catering. That demand is quite price inelastic. Even when prices increase, people continue to buy. If the quality from Spain is disappointing, demand quickly shifts to Belgian and Dutch strawberries. You then see prices rise by several euros at once. We are currently at exceptionally high prices for this time of year. I even expect prices to edge up further towards the weekend. Many assume that everything has already been distributed, but traditionally, there are always customers who need to make last-minute adjustments or additional purchases, especially when planned volumes from southern Europe turn out to be insufficient."

© Sebrechts Groenten en Fruit

Other soft fruit does not share the same momentum

Are there enough high-quality Belgian and Dutch products available to meet the strong demand? "We are currently working with two growers whose quality is particularly good. The flavour and firmness are even better than during the summer season. This is, of course, due to controlled growing conditions and targeted production for this period. The price is high, but the product justifies it. Moreover, in a tight market, you typically see a clear pattern. First, prices increase for the larger sizes, often the most visually attractive grades. As these become scarce, the medium grades and eventually even the smaller sizes follow. In the end, everything becomes expensive."

© Sebrechts Groenten en Fruit

The surge in strawberry prices is not reflected in other local soft fruit. "In other soft fruit categories, the market remains relatively calm. Raspberries, blackberries, redcurrants, and blueberries are relatively stable in price. There has been a slight upward adjustment, but nothing comparable to strawberries. This is because demand is less peak-driven and supply is more evenly distributed."

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day also remains a time when various brands stand out with themed packaging. "For example, Pink Lady apples are highlighted with their traditional heart-shaped sticker, which fits the theme perfectly. There are also blueberries from SanLucar in heart-shaped packaging and, of course, BelOrta's chicory 'with love'. These products are visually appealing and strong in quality. In addition, we are placing extra focus on pink and red products via social media to reinforce the Valentine's atmosphere. That helps to inspire customers and encourage impulse purchases."

Transition to spring

After the weekend, however, the rush will subside for the family wholesaler. "The crocus holidays then begin in Belgium, and we always notice that business becomes much quieter. It is really a transition period towards spring, although we are already seeing the first signs," says an enthusiastic Ellen. "Belgian asparagus has already started. Volumes are still limited, and prices are relatively high, but that is to be expected at this early stage. I suspect they will feature on several Valentine's and weekend menus this weekend. Still, I think it will be another two weeks before we can truly speak of a full asparagus season."

© Sebrechts Groenten en Fruit

"In addition, more new products are arriving from France, such as beans, yellow courgettes, and the first outdoor tomatoes from Provence. This brings a fresh dynamic to the assortment. It is tempting to capitalise fully on this, but with the spring holidays approaching, we had to remain cautious in our purchasing this week. Consumers are clearly becoming tired of winter products. Grapes and citrus are still strong in quality. The grapes are attractive, large, and flavourful, but they have been on the shelves for months. The market is ready for renewal."

And that renewal is gradually approaching. "In around two weeks, the first homegrown strawberries will start on a larger scale, and homegrown raspberries will follow about a month later. From early to mid-March, the strawberry supply will become more diversified again, with different crops coming into production. That is usually also when the flavour peaks. So we are clearly at a turning point. On the one hand, we still have winter products with exceptional price peaks here and there, and on the other hand, the first signs of spring. Once the weather cooperates and homegrown crops gain momentum, we will move into a new season with more volume, more variety, and hopefully a better market balance."

© Sebrechts Groenten en Fruit

