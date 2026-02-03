Ukraine imports 123,600 tonnes of potatoes in 2025

In 2025, Ukraine imported 123,600 tonnes of potatoes, 2.4 times more than in 2024, according to the State Customs Service. In value terms, imports rose 2.5 times to USD 66.3 million. The main supplying countries were Poland (37.1%), Egypt (13.6%), and the Netherlands (11.6%).

Potato exports from Ukraine totaled 3,400 tonnes, up 31.8% year on year, with export value increasing 52.1% to USD 812,000. The main destinations were Moldova (70.7%), Azerbaijan (27.4%), and Singapore (0.4%).

The increased imports followed a poor 2024 potato harvest caused by drought, high temperatures, and a shortage of seed potatoes. Egypt supplied potatoes mainly during the traditional off-season window, while Ukraine continued to import seed potatoes from the European Union.

At the same time, potato production is gradually shifting from household plots to farms and larger agricultural enterprises, driven by rural population outflow abroad and workforce mobilization.

Wholesale potato prices in Ukraine began rising in mid-January 2026 after a period of price stability since mid-December 2025. Producers increased prices to 7–13 UAH/kg (USD 0.16–0.30/kg), around 16% higher than early January, due to steady demand and a noticeable reduction in supply. Farmers reported that poor weather during the 2025 harvest, including heavy rainfall in some regions, affected both the quality and storability of potatoes, while low-quality local seed potatoes further limited supply.

Despite the recent price increase, wholesale prices remain 60–65% lower than the same period in 2025. Market participants expect the upward price trend to continue through late winter or early spring, as farmers holding high-quality potatoes delay sales, anticipating further price growth.

Source: interfax.com.ua