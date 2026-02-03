EUPPA reports 7.5 million tons of EU potato processing in 2025

The European Potato Processors' Association (EUPPA) has published its Facts and Figures for 2025, outlining the scale and structure of Europe's potato processing sector. According to the data, EUPPA members account for more than 90 per cent of Europe's processed potato production in both value and volume.

Industry footprint and production

EUPPA represents six national associations in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, as well as 14 individual companies. Across the EU27, potato cultivation, including seed potatoes, covers around 1.38 million hectares, with total harvested production of approximately 50 million tons. Average yields are reported at 36.3 tons per hectare.

The European potato processing industry operates 51 production facilities. Annual output of French fries and other processed potato products totals around 7.5 million tons. Sector turnover is estimated at US$10.6 billion, while average per capita consumption of processed potato products stands at 7.3 kg. Direct and indirect employment across the sector is estimated at around 25,000 people.

Trade and export performance

Trade figures show the position of EU processors in global markets. In 2024, EU27 exports of processed potato products, including intra-EU trade, reached US$9.6 billion and 6.8 million tons. Extra-EU exports accounted for US$4.3 billion and around 3 million tons. EUPPA members exported to approximately 200 countries during the year.

Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland were the five largest exporting EU countries in 2024. Together, these countries accounted for 98.2 per cent of total EU27 export value and 99.8 per cent of extra-EU export value. Intra-EU trade alone represented about US$5.4 billion and 3.8 million tons.

From yield to processing

According to EUPPA, the data illustrate how potato production, processing capacity, and trade are linked across the supply chain. Primary production volumes, processing throughput, and export flows continue to define Europe's position in processed potato products, including French fries and other potato-based foods, from farm level through to end markets.

Source: potatoPro