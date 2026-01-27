"Unfortunately, 2025 was not a great year for Turkish exporters"

With the last delivery of organic pomegranates on January 21, this year's campaign is now coming to an end. "The season started on schedule at the end of October and will end in the second half of January, as in previous years," reports Ziya Sizgin from UvaFruit Handels GmbH, based in Vienna. "This year, we were once again able to reliably supply selected food retail partners and wholesale customers in the Austrian domestic market with conventional and organic produce. Other sales markets include primarily Germany and the United Kingdom primarily." Conventional pomegranates are expected to remain on the market until March.



Organic pomegranates of Turkish origin have been offered to Austrian food retailers for six years now.

Upward trend for organic pomegranates

At the end of the season, Sizgin draws a thoroughly positive conclusion: "We had no significant quality problems throughout the entire campaign, and availability was stable throughout. Only at the peak of the season, shortly before Christmas, were supplies somewhat tighter in some areas, which was due, among other things, to increased advertising activity in the food retail sector. It is clear that Turkish organic pomegranates are becoming increasingly established, especially on the Austrian market. We were able to almost triple our sales volumes compared to the previous year, both in wholesale and in food retail. In Germany, however, the market is more competitive, as Turkish produce is in direct competition with Spanish fruit of the established Wonderful variety."



The Hicaz variety is primarily produced in Turkey.

Spring frosts led to moderate losses in volume

Overall, Turkish pomegranate yields were slightly below average this year, which led to a moderate price increase compared to the previous year, the importer continues. "Although we can look back on a very solid marketing year across our entire fruit portfolio, 2025 was challenging for many Turkish exporters due to climatic influences. Frost-related crop losses led to noticeable declines in volume, particularly for pomegranates and quinces," summarizes Sizgin, who has his own contract farming operation and a modern sorting and packing station in the Antalya growing region in southwestern Turkey.

© UvaFruit Handels

Citrus season in full swing

UvaFruit Handels GmbH is currently focusing on the import and distribution of Turkish citrus fruits. Mandarins and lemons are the main focus, supplemented by grapefruit and oranges. "It is currently very rainy in large parts of Turkey. Nevertheless, we are satisfied with the available quantities of Murcott mandarins (pictured above) so far. Turkish lemons are currently in short supply and priced at a high level – not only in Turkey but also in other countries of origin," Sizgin concludes.

