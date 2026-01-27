"Organic producers have an important role to play in reversing the downward trend in consumption in Europe"

In the last year, developments in the global market haven't made things easy for the organic sector, with geopolitical tensions that have resulted in trade tensions or the imposition of new tariffs in key markets for Spanish organic food products. Nevertheless, official figures show the sector's export strength and maturity.

In 2024, sales abroad increased by 27.5% compared to the previous year, while the organic trade balance reached an all-time high of 3,102 million euros, almost double the figure recorded in 2023 (98% increase). Also, breaking the downward trend of other vegetable categories, the citrus fruit category continued to grow in terms of volume, led by lemons, which are one of the most important fruits for Toñifruit, a specialist in organic fruit production.

"These results are good news for our sector, especially in a context of falling fruit and vegetable consumption in Europe, and they show that today's consumers have increasingly raised awareness about both their diet and the environmental impact of what they consume," says Juan Antonio Martínez, Manager of this cooperative, which is part of Anecoop, an organization with of more than 100 members committed to organic production.

"In this regard, some big medical studies have recently been published recommending consuming at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables a day to stay healthy and indicating that the ideal amount would be 800 grams. However, the current average is around 350 grams, with a clear downward trend.

"Organic fruit producers have an important role to play in reversing this trend and improving these consumption figures. Organic production is not just about certification, but about offering a differentiated consumption experience; our fruit is grown taking the plants' natural cycles into account, and this translates into a better flavor, better organoleptic properties, and an experience that evokes the taste of the fruit of yesteryear."

"This experience doesn't just stay with the consumer, but becomes visible throughout the entire chain, as it leads to repeat purchases and greater rotation on the shelves, encouraging the consumption recommended by the World Health Organization itself and increasing sales and production at the source," says Martínez.

"It's not enough to say that you are sustainable, you have to measure it".

"This is the strategy of responsible consumption that we are pursuing by means of medium and long-term relationships with clients all over Europe. The main focus is on the consumer, supplying retailers with top quality organic fruit grown by our partner producers with sustainability standards and certifications that go beyond standard organic regulations, such as biodynamic and Demeter."

In addition to all its goodness and properties, organic production ensures additional sustainability, and biodynamic production goes one step further by promoting soil improvement and boosting land fertility. "We are 100% involved in the development of the organic sector in Spain, and it is our responsibility to contribute ideas for its promotion and launch projects in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

For its part, Anecoop has launched the Sustainability Observatory, which is allowing the organization's members to measure the social, economic, and environmental impact of their actions and evaluate the possible improvements they could implement, with the aim of driving the agro-food sector towards greater efficiency, competitiveness, and resilience in the face of climate change.

"It is not enough to say that you are sustainable; you have to measure it, compare it, and improve it," says Martínez. "And with the support that comes from belonging to this second-degree cooperative, a leader in the international marketing of fruit and vegetables, we are going to Fruit Logistica to visit our clients and strengthen our link with the European retail sector, to which we sell the organic fruit grown by our members on more than 1,000 hectares."

"For Toñifruit, the event represents a strategic opportunity to work on medium and long-term commercial relations with the common objective of promoting healthier and more sustainable food."

