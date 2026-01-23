Germany is eating less fruit than ever before

Per capita consumption of fruit was 69 kg in 2024/2025. In contrast, per capita consumption of vegetables was 99 kg. At the same time, avocado consumption rose to 120,000 tons in 2024. Mathematically, this corresponds to about 1.5 kg of avocados per capita per year, while strawberries only amount to a good 3 kg. The superfood hype is fundamentally changing our fruit bowls. This is according to current figures from the BMEL.

Citrus fruits beat apples

26.5 kg of citrus fruits per capita were consumed in 2024/2025, while apples accounted for just under 21 kg. This means that oranges, mandarins, and the like have secretly become the Germans' favorite fruit. And that's despite everyone believing that apples are the favorite. The trend shows that imported exotic fruits are winning out over local traditions.

Berry consumption doubles within 15 years

The secret champion in terms of growth is berry fruit, which reached 6.2 kg per capita. Blueberries, raspberries, and other berries are benefiting from the health trend and year-round availability thanks to global supply chains.

Germany's self-sufficiency for fruit at 18%, trending downward

The self-sufficiency rate has fallen by two percentage points to 18%. As a result, over 80% comes from abroad. For vegetables, the self-sufficiency rate is 41%. Dependence on global supply chains has never been greater. This makes agreements with strategic partners all the more important to maintain diversity on people's plates in the future.

Fruit & vegetables: The sad champion of waste

Fresh fruit and vegetables account for 35% of avoidable food waste in German households – more than any other product group. This corresponds to around 3.8 million tons per year. At the same time, demand for organic fruit and vegetables is exploding: organic sales (for all organic products) reached a record high of €17 billion in 2024, an increase of 5.7%. The contradiction: We pay more for quality, and at the same time throw away more than ever before.

Source: BMEL