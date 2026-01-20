UK apple prices mixed as Other Late Season up 22%

UK wholesale fruit prices showed mixed movements this week, with apples and pears recording divergent trends across varieties, according to the latest DEFRA market data.

In the apple category, Bramley's Seedling averaged £1.18 per kg, down from £1.26 the previous week, a decrease of £0.08 or 6 per cent. Prices ranged from £0.99 at the lower end of the usual range to £1.67 at the upper end. Cox's Orange Group also weakened, with an average of £1.14 per kg compared with £1.24 last week, a fall of £0.10 or 8 per cent, within a range of £0.90 to £1.50.

Egremont Russet moved slightly higher, averaging £1.78 per kg, up £0.02 from £1.76 last week, representing a 1 per cent increase. The price range stood between £1.50 and £2.08. Braeburn prices declined to an average of £1.10 per kg, compared with £1.22 a week earlier, a drop of £0.12 or 10 per cent, with values between £0.90 and £1.23.

Gala apples strengthened, averaging £1.23 per kg, up from £1.15 last week. This represents an increase of £0.08 or 7 per cent, with prices ranging from £0.80 to £1.54. Other Late Season apples recorded the sharpest rise in the apple segment, averaging £1.04 per kg versus £0.85 the previous week. This increase of £0.19 corresponds to a 22 per cent weekly gain, with prices spanning £0.80 to £1.62.

In the pear category, Conference pears averaged £1.08 per kg, down from £1.16 last week. This reflects a decrease of £0.08 or 7 per cent, with the usual price range between £0.78 and £1.75. Doyenne du Comice showed a more pronounced correction, averaging £0.93 per kg compared with £1.09 the previous week. The £0.16 decline represents a 15 per cent weekly drop, with prices ranging from £0.50 to £1.33.

To view the full report, click here.

