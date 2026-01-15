Despite being hit by storm Goretti at the weekend, vegetable production in Cornwall is going well, without issues.

"We are around where we should be at this time of the year in both Cornwall and Lincolnshire," said Nigel Clare from Peloton Produce. "We had a cold spell a week ago and, of course, the storm at the weekend, but the disruption was mainly on the roads; the crops were mostly unaffected."

© Peloton Produce

Before Christmas, the harvest was running ahead, and Nigel feared a gap in production in the new year, but this has not happened. "We are still about 5 days ahead, but demand for cauliflower is down by between 20-27%, although sales were good during the summer months, and I really cannot understand why winter demand for Cauliflower should be so low.'

"I am not sure of the reason for the lack of demand, maybe there is too much choice on the shelves, or cauliflower has just gone out of fashion. What doesn't help is imported cauliflower; there is cauliflower from both Spain and Morocco on the shelves just now, in my opinion, we should be seeing retailers/caterers etc. really supporting British growers, at this difficult time for all growers and farmers."

Peloton Produce is also harvesting red, white, and Savoy cabbage, kale, and spring greens, all of which are going well at the moment.

Nigel continued to state, "We are really in a period where I would say everything is just steady, demand and supply do seem to be in a good position, and as we move into the spring (April), I do expect to see promotional activity, especially on cauliflower to try and see if we can kick start our 2026 cauliflower campaign."

