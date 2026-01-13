Moldovan farmers call for 50% domestic produce share in retail

Farmers in Moldova are calling for a requirement that at least 50 per cent of products sold in retail stores be sourced domestically. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry said implementing such a measure would be difficult, as retail chains prioritize suppliers able to ensure uniform quality, large volumes, and consistent deliveries.

The issue was raised following protests by farmers last week, who reported ongoing difficulties in placing locally produced fruit and vegetables on the domestic market. According to the farmers, the offered prices and imposed commercial conditions do not cover production costs.

Alexandru Brînză, president of the Forța Fermierilor Association and a fruit grower, said the concerns expressed during the protests reflect long-standing issues in the relationship between farmers and large retail chains. He noted that the situation has continued for several years without improvement in the current season.

Brînză said producers are often forced to choose between accepting unfavorable trading terms or storing their products, which leads to additional costs and losses. "I have been dealing with the situation in the local market for several years now. What does this mean, and how do trade networks operate? We are discussing apple cultivation. This year, I haven't seen prices below 14-15 lei per kilogram in stores. Even during promotions, the price on the shelf was 14 lei. Yet, from my warehouse, they will never buy apples for more than 5 lei. Moreover, even if they do purchase at that price, they must pay me back within 80 days and return anything they didn't sell. Should I accept this or not?" he told Radio Moldova.

Authorities say that better integration of local production into retail supply chains depends on farmers joining forces to ensure continuity of supply. Vasile Șerban, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry, said on Radio Moldova's Spațiul Public program that while farmers are demanding a higher share of local products on store shelves, retailers require steady and predictable deliveries.

"We have much greater potential. We can substitute imports during the periods when we can produce. However, all of this needs to be organized and coordinated among producers. That is why we have always urged producers to align themselves with groups, such as agricultural cooperatives, which can help plan their areas, manage production, and increase product volumes," Șerban said.

He added that the government supports producer associations through subsidy schemes that cover up to 75 per cent of investment costs for agricultural producers and cooperatives.

Protests took place last week in the Telenești district. Among the demands raised were a mandatory minimum share of local products in retail outlets and measures to address stock accumulation in warehouses, which farmers say is reducing liquidity and income.

