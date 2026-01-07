Western Australia trials tree platform in narrow orchards

A trial of a multi-function tree management platform has begun in Western Australia as part of research into technology-enabled Narrow Orchard Systems.

The Western Australian Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has acquired an electric-powered Frucotec Berglady platform, which allows two operators to work at height in orchards without ladders. The platform is being evaluated at the department's Narrow Orchard Systems research and demonstration site at the Manjimup Horticulture Research Institute.

The trial forms part of the five-year national Narrow Orchard Systems for Future Climates project led by Hort Innovation, with participation from other states, universities, and industry partners, including Pomewest. Results from the Western Australian work will contribute to broader assessments of orchard design, labour use, and operational practices.

© Government of Western Australia

According to DPIRD, fruit and perennial crops led by Dario Stefanelli, the platform will be assessed for its impact on orchard efficiency, safety, and management practices. He said the narrow design allows operation in 2D multileader orchard rows from two metres wide and supports work on trees up to 3.5 metres high, enabling two people to operate across rows at different heights.

The platform is being tested for multiple orchard tasks, including harvesting, pruning, training, binding, thinning, and the handling of hail nets. Its electric drive and lightweight construction are also being evaluated for their effects on emissions and soil compaction.

The Frucotec Berglady platform has seen limited use in Europe and is undergoing its first evaluation in Australian orchard conditions. DPIRD is examining how its use may support orchard safety, particularly for pruning work at height, and how it may fit into broader changes in orchard structure.

The research site at Manjimup includes a 0.4-hectare Narrow Orchard Systems demonstration block with approximately 650 ANABP apple trees, including trees producing Bravo apples. The trees are grafted onto a range of dwarfing and semi-dwarfing rootstocks to assess performance under narrow row and multileader systems.

The broader project is also evaluating other technologies, including autonomous spraying, light detection and ranging systems, camera-based monitoring, plant and soil moisture sensors, and the development of an open-source dashboard for orchard data collection.

Hort Innovation representatives said the aim of the work is to generate practical data that can support grower decision-making around orchard design and technology adoption, particularly under changing climate and labour conditions.

For more information:

Government of Western Australia

Tel: +61 8 9368 3937

www.wa.gov.au