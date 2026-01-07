UK Conference pear prices rise 14% week-on-week

Wholesale fruit prices showed mixed movements this week, with apples recording the most consistent increases across categories, while pears presented a more divided picture.

Apple prices strengthened overall. Bramley's Seedling apples averaged £1.26 per kg, up £0.02 from the previous week, reflecting a 2% increase. Cox's Orange Group saw a sharper rise, with the average price climbing to £1.24 per kg, an increase of £0.16 or 15% week on week. Egremont Russet recorded one of the strongest gains, rising by £0.28 to an average of £1.76 per kg, representing a 19% increase. Braeburn prices edged higher by £0.01 to £1.22 per kg, while Gala apples increased by £0.05 to £1.15 per kg, a 5% rise.

© UK.GOV

Other late-season apples showed firmer prices as well, averaging £0.85 per kg, up £0.06 on the week, an increase of 8%. Price ranges across apple categories remained broad, underlining variation by variety and quality, with the lowest usual prices ranging from £0.80 to £1.23 per kg and uppermost usual prices extending to £2.00 per kg for Egremont Russet.

Pear prices showed contrasting trends. Conference pears recorded a notable increase, with the average price rising by £0.14 to £1.16 per kg, a 14% weekly gain. In contrast, Doyenné du Comice pears weakened slightly, averaging £1.09 per kg, down £0.02 from the previous week, a 2% decline. Price ranges for pears remained wide, reflecting differences in specification and availability, with Conference pears trading between £0.80 and £1.66 per kg.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

GOV.UK

Tel: +44 (0) 7920 073612

Email: [email protected]

www.gov.uk