Ukraine’s state agricultural programs deliver practical results in 2025

From new orchards and greenhouses to niche crops and storage infrastructure development

In 2025, Ukraine's state support programs in agriculture yielded tangible results, including the establishment of new orchards and greenhouses, the introduction of niche crops, and the development of tools to improve storage infrastructure.

Under the 2025 business grant program, 47 grants were approved for the development of horticulture, berry farming, and viticulture, totaling UAH 162.4 million (€3.2 million), and 22 grants for greenhouse farming totaling UAH 110.8 million (€2.2 million). These projects are expected to create over 6,000 jobs, including 157 permanent and 5,407 seasonal positions in horticulture, and 117 permanent and 280 seasonal positions in greenhouse farming.

Looking ahead, the government plans to launch grants for the construction of vegetable storage facilities in 2026. This initiative aims to help farmers store produce longer, reduce losses, and ensure a stable vegetable supply throughout the year.

"Even under wartime conditions, farmers continue to invest in development. The government's role is to provide clear and predictable tools, grants, access to European markets, and transparent operating conditions. This enables production today, investment planning for tomorrow, and strengthens the competitiveness of Ukraine's agricultural sector," said Taras Vysotsky, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Source: me.gov.ua