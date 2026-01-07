Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

EU agricultural labour productivity rises 9.2 percent in 2025

Agricultural labour productivity in the European Union increased by an estimated 9.2% in 2025 compared with the previous year, according to Eurostat's first estimates of the economic accounts for agriculture.

© Eurostats

The increase was linked to an estimated 8.1% rise in real factor income generated by agricultural holdings, alongside a 1.0% reduction in the volume of agricultural labour input.

© Eurostats

Productivity gains were recorded in 19 EU member states in 2025. The largest increases were observed in Luxembourg at +40.1%, Poland at +33.4%, and Estonia at +30.9%. In contrast, productivity declined in 8 member states, with the steepest decreases reported in Croatia at -14.9%, Portugal at -10.7%, and Greece at -8.8%.

Eurostat data also show that the gross value added of the EU's agricultural industry increased by 10.3% in 2025 compared with the previous year. Over the same period, the value of agricultural output rose by 5.3%, while intermediate consumption increased by 1.5%.

© Eurostats

Looking at longer-term trends, EU agricultural labour productivity in 2025 was 49.4% higher than in 2015. During this decade, the index of real factor income increased by 20.8%, while the index of agricultural labour input declined by 19.1%, reflecting ongoing structural changes in the sector.

For more information:
Eurostat
Email: [email protected]
www.ec.europa.eu

