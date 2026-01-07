EU agricultural labour productivity rises 9.2 percent in 2025

Agricultural labour productivity in the European Union increased by an estimated 9.2% in 2025 compared with the previous year, according to Eurostat's first estimates of the economic accounts for agriculture.

© Eurostats

The increase was linked to an estimated 8.1% rise in real factor income generated by agricultural holdings, alongside a 1.0% reduction in the volume of agricultural labour input.

Productivity gains were recorded in 19 EU member states in 2025. The largest increases were observed in Luxembourg at +40.1%, Poland at +33.4%, and Estonia at +30.9%. In contrast, productivity declined in 8 member states, with the steepest decreases reported in Croatia at -14.9%, Portugal at -10.7%, and Greece at -8.8%.

Eurostat data also show that the gross value added of the EU's agricultural industry increased by 10.3% in 2025 compared with the previous year. Over the same period, the value of agricultural output rose by 5.3%, while intermediate consumption increased by 1.5%.

Looking at longer-term trends, EU agricultural labour productivity in 2025 was 49.4% higher than in 2015. During this decade, the index of real factor income increased by 20.8%, while the index of agricultural labour input declined by 19.1%, reflecting ongoing structural changes in the sector.

For more information:

Eurostat

Email: [email protected]

www.ec.europa.eu