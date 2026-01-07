EU organic framework proposal leaves key issues unresolved

Copa-Cogeca has responded to the European Commission's proposal to amend selected provisions of the EU organic framework, which focuses on regulatory clarification, future-oriented adjustments, and improved practical application, while maintaining the core principles of the organic system. The proposal reflects recent exchanges and introduces a limited number of targeted changes. While it addresses several practical challenges faced by organic farmers and agri-cooperatives, Copa-Cogeca notes that many of its recommendations have not been incorporated at the level of the basic act, and that future changes to secondary legislation remain uncertain.

According to Copa-Cogeca, reopening the basic act should be limited in scope in order to allow for a swift legislative process. However, the organisation considers that the opportunity was not used to address a number of more structural issues that could have been resolved at this level. These include, for example, measures to improve harmonisation of slow-growing strains in organic broiler production, as well as clarifying current interpretations that restrict partial coverage of outdoor areas for pigs, despite existing animal health and welfare recommendations.

The organisation also stresses that a targeted reopening of the framework should not prevent necessary adjustments in other organic livestock sectors, notably pigs and ruminants, as well as in plant production. It underlines that balanced improvements across organic production systems are important, given the interdependence between organic crop and livestock farming.

With regard to international trade, Copa-Cogeca views the extension of equivalence deadlines as important for maintaining trade stability during the transition period. At the same time, it cautions that an extension of ten years may be excessive and should be accompanied by a clear and credible roadmap for the timely renegotiation of agreements, based on defined priorities that reflect actual trade flows.

The European Commission has also released a staff working document outlining the expected impacts of the proposal and summarising the consultation process. Copa-Cogeca notes that several challenges identified in this document, including access to sufficient organic protein feed for monogastric animals, are not addressed in the current proposal.

