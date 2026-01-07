Farmers’ mobilization intensifies

Nearly a week after the first demonstrations in Ariège, sparked by the slaughter of around 200 cattle as part of the fight against lumpy skin disease, the agricultural protest movement is gaining ground. At a time when the farming world was already under pressure from Mercosur and regulatory constraints, the catastrophic management of the NCD epidemic has just added fuel to the fire. For several days now, a number of farming unions have been calling for mass action, with the exception of FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs.

© Coordination Rurale

A7, A61, A10, A20, A89, A63, A64

According to the radio. Vinci-autoroutes website (details by route), yesterday's blockades concerned the A7, A61, A10, A20, A89, A63, and A64. "In the Center-West, closures affected the A10 at Blois and Châtellerault, as well as the RN10 towards Poitiers. In the Southwest, the A63 remained closed between Bordeaux and Marcheprime, the A64 for almost 180 km, and there were disruptions on the A65, A20, and A89. In the southeast of France, there were disruptions yesterday on the A7 at Avignon and on the A61 with snail operations. Major traffic jams have been reported."

© Radio Vinci Autoroute

Blockades in progress at lunchtime yesterday

Southwest: A63, A64 and A65 blocked

"In the Southwest, there was a massive mobilization. The A63 was closed in both directions between the Bordeaux ring road and Marcheprime (N°23), a distance of around 20 km. A compulsory parking area for HGVs was set up at Castets (no. 12).

The A64 was blocked for almost 180 km between Briscous (No. 3) and Montréjeau (No. 17), with additional road closures outside the VINCI highway network near Toulouse, notably between Lafitte (No. 26) and Carbonne (No. 27) and at Seysses (No. 35).

The A65 was cut off between the junction with the A64 and Garlin (no. 8).

There were also disruptions on the A20 between Caussade (No. 59) and Cahors-Nord (No. 57), as well as between Noailles (No. 52) and Brive-Centre (No. 51).

Lastly, the A89 was closed between Périgueux Ouest (No. 14) and Est (No. 16), and between Egletons (No. 22) and Ussel Est (No. 24)."