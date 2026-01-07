EU strengthens training access for new growers

Access to training, advisory services, and practical knowledge is becoming increasingly important for new farmers entering a rapidly changing agricultural sector. The EU Strategy for Generational Renewal in Agriculture brings these elements together with the aim of strengthening lifelong learning and improving the availability of skills development across Member States.

New farmers today require more than technical production knowledge. They must also manage business operations, understand environmental requirements, work with digital tools, and respond to emerging risks. For many entrants, access to training, mentoring, and targeted advice remains uneven, creating challenges when establishing viable farm businesses.

© European Commission

The EU Strategy for Generational Renewal in Agriculture identifies knowledge as a core requirement. It seeks to improve access to tailored assistance so that new farmers can develop the skills needed to operate modern, sustainable farm enterprises.

Uneven access to training and advisory services has been highlighted across the EU. Some regions maintain strong advisory networks, while others face a shortage of trainers or limited links between education and farming practice. Without practical learning opportunities, new entrants may lack preparation for the financial, regulatory, or technological demands of farming.

A recent assessment by the EU CAP Network (2025) mapped a range of national and regional measures designed to improve knowledge exchange. Examples include farm advisory and mentoring networks pairing new farmers with experienced practitioners; training systems connecting formal education with on-farm experience; schemes that combine financial support with advisory services; and collaborative platforms linking research, education, and farming communities.

The EU Strategy builds on this analysis to promote a more coherent learning framework. Proposed actions include strengthening Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation Systems (AKIS) under the post-2027 Common Agricultural Policy; expanding the Pact for Skills Agri-Food Partnership to improve upskilling and reskilling; and enhancing cooperation through the European Innovation Partnership (EIP-AGRI) and Horizon Europe to accelerate knowledge transfer.

Further measures include linking Erasmus+ Centres of Vocational Excellence and the Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs program to support cross-border exchanges, promoting inclusion through initiatives such as the Women in Farming Platform and ALMA, and integrating the EU Young Farmers' Starter Pack to combine advisory, training, and financial support.

Together, these initiatives aim to make agricultural training more accessible and better aligned with the practical needs of new farmers across the EU, supporting a more skilled and adaptable generation entering the sector.

