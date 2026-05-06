Indian storms damage banana and mango crops in Andhra Pradesh

Rain and gusty winds have damaged banana, maize, cashew, and mango crops in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, India. Mango growers in the region are concerned that further thunderstorms and strong winds could reduce yield and fruit quality during the harvest period.

According to reports, between 324 and 405 hectares of banana, cashew, and mango crops were damaged in parts of Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts over recent days.

Farmers said erratic weather and pest pressure had already reduced mango production this season by around 50%.

"Mango and cashew farmers were further distressed as recent rains washed away the remaining hopes, with standing crops damaged," said V Naidu, a mango grower in Manyam district.

Mango cultivation in north Andhra Pradesh covers around 50,000 hectares across Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Srikakulam, and Manyam districts. Growers mainly produce Banginapalli, Suvarnarekha, and Panukulu varieties for markets in Odisha, West Bengal, Mumbai, Delhi, and export destinations.

The north Andhra region is known for the Suvarnarekha mango variety. Traders reported higher prices this season due to lower production.

In addition, around 202 hectares of banana crops were reportedly damaged in parts of the Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts due to gusty winds.

The India Meteorological Department forecast further thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Wind speeds of 40-50 km/h are expected in isolated areas over the next two to three days.

Source: The Times Of India