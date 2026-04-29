South Korean banana imports reach 360,800 tons

Bananas remained the most imported fruit in South Korea last year, reflecting continued demand for tropical produce.

Data from the Korea Rural Economic Institute shows banana imports reached about 360,800 tons, placing them ahead of other imported fruit categories. Oranges followed at around 97,400 tons, while pineapples ranked third with approximately 67,000 tons.

Other imported fruits included mangoes, grapes, and lemons, with avocados and grapefruits also recorded. Grapefruits had the lowest import volume among the categories tracked.

Compared with average levels, imports of bananas and oranges increased, while mango shipments also recorded growth. Imports of grapes and lemons declined from average levels, and pineapple volumes remained stable.

The data indicate that South Korea's fruit import structure remains relatively stable, with consistent demand for bananas alongside increasing volumes of selected tropical fruits such as mangoes.

Source: The Korea Bizwire