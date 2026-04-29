Egyptian banana exports to Jordan reach 5,250 tons in 2025

Egypt increased banana exports to Jordan to 5,250 tons in 2025, valued at US$3.4 million, according to EastFruit. This represents an 8.5-fold increase compared with 2024 and exceeds the combined shipments of the previous four years, surpassing the previous record set in 2020.

© EastFruit

Jordan's banana market is influenced by import dependence and domestic protection measures. The Ministry of Agriculture applies licensing systems, quotas, and temporary import restrictions during local harvest periods. In 2023, stricter licensing and phytosanitary requirements halted imports from Egypt. Shipments resumed in 2024 under new bilateral agreements but remained limited.

In 2025, Egypt returned to the market and ranked second among suppliers with an 11.6 per cent share. Ecuador remained the main supplier with 84.5 per cent, while Lebanon accounted for 2.7 per cent.

The increase reflects Egypt's shift from domestic-focused production to export-oriented supply, supported by regional trade access and proximity to key markets.

Source: EastFruit