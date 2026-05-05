China to invest in potato processing project in Kazakhstan

A cooperation memorandum has been signed in the Pavlodar Region, Kazakhstan, between the regional administration and Snow Valley Agricultural Group Co. Ltd. to implement a potato processing investment project backed by Chinese capital.

The project includes the construction of a potato deep-processing complex with a capacity of 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes per year. Total investment is estimated at $100–200 million.

The plan includes the establishment of a breeding and research center for potato cultivation and seed production. A processing facility for French fries and products derived from crop rotation will also be developed. Storage, logistics, and distribution infrastructure are part of the project scope.

According to the regional administration, "the project will help form a complete production and supply chain in the region, reduce the shortage of processing capacity, and create jobs in breeding, cultivation, processing, and related services."

Snow Valley Agricultural Group Co. Ltd. is one of the largest agro-industrial holdings in Asia, specialising in the full-cycle production of potatoes, from breeding and cultivation to deep processing. The company processes over 800,000 tonnes of raw materials annually, including more than 400,000 tonnes of frozen products. Storage capacity reaches 700,000 tonnes.

The company has developed more than 80 potato varieties, some of which are commercially registered and widely used. Its production includes frozen French fries using rapid freezing technology. The company exports to more than 40 countries.

Source: eldala.kz