Kazakhstan to establish virus-free seed potato production centre

Kazakhstan plans to establish a high-tech centre for the production of virus-free seed potatoes in cooperation with Inner Mongolia Muland Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. The project was discussed during a meeting between Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov and company CEO Wei Jinglong, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Chinese investor expressed interest in developing a laboratory and greenhouse complex using advanced technologies, including the production of micro- and mini-tubers. The company has its own research and production infrastructure and experience in implementing similar projects. The project in Kazakhstan provides for the launch of industrial-scale production of high-quality seed material and the development of export potential targeting Central Asian markets.

According to Aidarbek Saparov, potato production remains a strategically important segment of the agricultural sector. In 2025, the cultivated area reached 131,000 hectares, with an average yield of 22 tonnes per hectare and a total harvest of 2.8 million tonnes.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 22 specialized farms currently produce original and elite seeds, with biotechnology laboratories playing a key role. A leading research institution in this field is the Kazakh Research Institute of Fruit and Vegetable Growing, where technologies for accelerated virus-free propagation and industrial potato cultivation have been introduced.

Source: eldala.kz