Japan shifts crop production north and expands avocados as heat rises

Agricultural companies in Japan are shifting production to cooler regions such as northern areas and higher altitudes in response to crop damage linked to summer heat. Abnormal weather patterns are becoming more frequent, affecting cultivation zones.

In April, Kyoto-based Koto Kyoto began cultivating Kujo green onions in Date. The company purchased about 10 hectares and expects to harvest around 100 tons in the first season, using 4 hectares. Kujo green onions are sensitive to heat, with an optimal growing temperature of 15-25 C. Average temperatures in Kyoto City during July and August have reached around 30 C in recent years, with 47 days above 35 C recorded last year. The company reports declining yields due to high temperatures.

Koto Kyoto suspended summer production in 2022 and shifted output to northern and central areas of Kyoto Prefecture, while expanding to Iwate Prefecture through contracted growers. It has now expanded into Hokkaido. "I feel we have reached the limit of summer cultivation," said President Toshiyuki Yamada. "This is to protect our high-quality, delicious green onions."

Asai Nursery, Inc. in Mie Prefecture completed a 1.6-hectare greenhouse in Date, investing about US$8.7 million (¥1.3 billion), targeting 340 tons annually. Heat-related issues such as "poor flowering" and "hollow fruit" have increased. President Yuichiro Asai said, "As the heat has become more severe year by year, the diversifying of production areas was unavoidable when forecasting the next 10 or 20 years."

Zebra Greens, Ltd. built about 1.3 hectares of tomato greenhouses in Nose at an elevation of 600 meters, where temperatures are 5 to 6 C lower. Representative Toshihiko Kakitsubo said, "Since it's near the consumer market, we can keep shipping costs down."

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, high temperatures have continued since the 1990s. A total of 9,385 locations recorded temperatures above 35 C, with 40 C or higher at 30 locations. A 2024 survey by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry found heat stress effects in 40-50% of tomato-growing regions and 30-40% of mandarin-producing regions. Cultivation areas are expected to shift northward and inland.

In Matsuyama, growers are shifting from citrus to avocados. Fuminori Arita transitioned around 10 years ago. His avocados sell at around US$32 per kilogram (5,000 yen), with output rising from about 600 kg in fiscal 2015 to around 7,300 kg in fiscal 2024.

The National Agriculture and Food Research Organization projects avocado-suitable areas could expand 2.5-fold or more by mid-century. A subsidy program by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries from fiscal 2026 supports crops suited to higher temperatures.

Source: ANN / Japan Wire