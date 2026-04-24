Taiwanese winter melon brand expands in Malaysia retail market

Lao Tao Ke, a Taiwanese winter melon brand, is expanding its presence in Malaysia by increasing retail reach and developing collaboration with local partners.

In Malaysia, the company is operating under the direction "Grow Together", focusing on combining Taiwanese winter melon production with local food applications and product development. The Malaysian business is led by Managing Director Stan Xiao.

"The winter melon tea is very well-known in Taiwan, and it comes from Tainan, the country's top agricultural city. This drink is not only healthy, but also its special flavour and aroma is something we believe Malaysians would love," said Stan.

"We invite Malaysians to taste the tea and also same time enjoy all our products from the land of Tainan."

The product is made from winter melon extract and is designed for stable flavour, storage, and preparation for both household and commercial use. The production process includes more than seven days of extraction.

Winter melon tea is a traditional beverage in Taiwan and is also known in Malaysia, where similar drinks are already consumed. The company is focusing on adapting the product to local preferences and working with partners on new applications.

The strategy includes combining Taiwanese research and production methods with Malaysia's food sector and its role as a regional market. The company obtained Halal certification across product lines in 2016. In April 2025, it opened its first overseas office in Kuala Lumpur.

Retail observations indicate that Malaysian consumers are showing interest in product origin, ingredients, and flavour, with a focus on quality and variety. These trends are supporting the introduction of imported products with established production backgrounds.

The brand was recently presented at a promotional event in Kuala Lumpur featuring agricultural products from Tainan, including pink guava, pineapple, and winter melon.

Lao Tao Ke products are currently available in Malaysia through retail chains including Jaya Grocer, Village Grocer, Hero Market, and ST Rosyam. The company plans to expand collaboration with retailers, cafés, foodservice operators, and manufacturing partners, while developing products adapted to local markets.

The company reports that its winter melon tea is already distributed in more than 30 countries and is using Malaysia as a base for further regional and international development.

Source: The Star