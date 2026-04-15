New fruit and vegetable processing centre opens in J&K with US$0.52 million investment

A fruit and vegetable processing centre has been inaugurated at the International Fruit Market in Jablipora, Anantnag, in Jammu and Kashmir. The facility was developed under the CAPEX budget at a cost of Rs 4.30 crore (US$0.52 million) by the Jammu and Kashmir Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd.

The centre is designed to support post-harvest handling and value addition in horticultural produce. According to officials, the facility includes a canning and packaging unit, a pack house for sorting and grading, a mushroom processing unit, and a tomato puree production line.

It also includes a fruit drying unit with a capacity of 400 to 500 kg per hour, a 20-ton freezing chamber, and storage and packaging systems aimed at improving handling and extending shelf life.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the facility is intended to reduce post-harvest losses and improve returns for growers. He said the government is working to develop value chains in the horticulture sector to support market access at national and international levels.

The government is focusing on agriculture and related sectors with measures linked to value addition, infrastructure, and market connectivity. The development is also expected to support rural economic activity and employment.

During the visit, officials reviewed stalls from agriculture and related departments and interacted with farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, and self-help groups. The discussions included production practices, crop diversification, and access to training, financial support, and market linkages.

Source: KashmirLife