Kazakhstan develops processing technology for fruit and vegetable products

Scientists at the Kazakh Research Institute of Processing and Food Industry have developed a technology for producing natural direct-pressed juices, jams, and purees with enhanced functional properties, according to APK News.

The development targets structural challenges in Kazakhstan's fruit and vegetable sector. With an annual production of approximately 3.5 million tonnes, only about 5% is processed industrially, while post-harvest losses exceed 30%.

The project focuses on creating domestic functional products and introducing resource-saving, low-waste processing technologies. Implementation of the technology, particularly in the southern regions of Kazakhstan, is expected to reduce import dependence and expand the domestic segment of processed fruit and vegetable products.

A key element of the technology is the use of blended formulations based on beetroot, carrot, and apple juices with the addition of natural prebiotic pectin. The approach allows processing of local raw materials while preserving biological value, including antioxidants, vitamins, and dietary fibre.

Process optimisation, including heat treatment and homogenisation, has reduced losses and improved product quality. The products are positioned for use in diets related to cardiovascular and metabolic conditions.

Source: apk-news.kz