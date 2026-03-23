Kyrgyzstan opens access for frozen fruit exports to China

Kyrgyzstan has obtained access to export frozen fruits to China following confirmation from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). Domestic producers can now supply products after registering in the CIFER system. The list of approved products includes frozen strawberries, raspberries, cherries, apples, pears, and other fruits.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, frozen products do not require a separate quarantine permit, unlike fresh produce. This simplifies market entry procedures for exporters.

The Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine has been designated as the authorized body responsible for registering enterprises in the CIFER system. The CIFER system is an electronic platform operated by GACC for the registration of foreign food producers, required for access to the Chinese market. Authorities are calling on companies to accelerate the registration process and prepare export shipments. The ministry also stated it will provide support and consultations to businesses entering the Chinese market.

Source: 24.kg