Bangladeshi vegetable prices steady despite rising transport costs

Vegetable prices in Dhaka's wholesale markets have remained largely stable, despite an increase in transport costs following the latest fuel price hike.

According to traders at Shyambazar market, prices at source have remained unchanged, supporting stable wholesale levels. However, higher logistics costs are creating pressure across the supply chain, with traders and transporters indicating that retail prices may increase.

Tomato trader Mati Hawlader said wholesale prices could rise by Tk1 to Tk2 per kg (US$0.009–US$0.018). "Truck fares have surged dramatically – from around Tk28,000 to over Tk35,000 – putting additional pressure on us," he said.

Carrot trader Md Masum reported a Tk200 (US$1.80) increase in costs per maund due to transport. "Vegetable prices fluctuate naturally, but such a sharp increase in fares from Tk17,000 to Tk25,000 in a day is unusual," he said.

Some commodities are moving differently. Pointed gourd prices declined from Tk300 per 5 kg (US$2.70) to Tk280 (US$2.52), despite a Tk10 (US$0.09) increase in transport cost per crate. Bitter gourd and teasel gourd prices also declined, while transport costs increased by about Tk100 (US$0.90) per crate from Dinajpur to Dhaka.

Bottle gourd trader Mahmudul said product prices remain steady, but transport costs have increased by Tk 0.50 (US$0.0045) per piece from Naogaon. Pumpkin trader Masud reported wholesale prices at Tk20 to Tk25 per kg (US$0.18–US$0.23), while truck hire costs rose from Tk5,000 to around Tk7,000 (US$45–US$63).

Trader Md Ashraf said onion and garlic prices remain stable due to existing stock, but transport costs per sack may increase from Tk110 (US$1.00) by Tk15 (US$0.14). Guava trader Abu Hanif said transport costs per carton from Jashore and Jhenaidah increased from Tk200 to Tk220 (US$1.80–US$1.98).

Watermelon trader Akhtar Hossain said transport from Khulna to Dhaka costs around Tk50,000 (US$450), with increases of Tk5,000 to Tk7,000 (US$45–US$63) per truck, despite lower market prices.

Transport operators attribute the increases to fuel costs. "Owners fix the fares, and with rising fuel prices, a 15% to 20% increase is inevitable," said Hakim, who transported taro from Jashore. Md Sajib said rates have already increased by Tk2,000 (US$18) and may rise further. "Fuel prices have surged. We have to raise fares to adjust the cost," he said.

Drivers reported further increases, with freight rates rising by Tk2,000 to Tk2,500 (US$18–US$23) within a day, and larger trucks seeing increases of around Tk8,000 (US$72).

Source: DailySun