Benguet to trial vegetable floor price system in Philippines

After reaching consensus on a temporary floor price system to prevent vegetable prices from falling below a sustainable level, Benguet will begin a one-week trial on Saturday, 25 April.

Stakeholders in the local agriculture sector, including vegetable traders and farmers, met at the La Trinidad Municipal Gym to discuss measures to reduce financial losses. The initiative aims to support farmer returns, particularly for high-quality crops, while maintaining consumer demand. According to the Vegetable Truckers and Traders Association, market fluctuations often prevent farmers from recovering production costs.

Some traders raised concerns about the potential impact of fixed minimum prices on sales volumes, but most agreed that a trial period is needed to assess outcomes.

During the trial, officials will monitor price stability, supply levels, and consumer response to evaluate whether the floor price system can be applied in the long term. A follow-up meeting will be held after the trial to review results and adjust rates if required.

Under the agreement, minimum prices have been set for selected commodities. Cabbage and Chinese cabbage are priced between 15.00 and 20.00 pesos (US$0.26–US$0.35), depending on classification. Potatoes are set at 45.00 to 50.00 pesos (US$0.78–US$0.87). Radish and untrimmed broccoli are priced at 20.00 pesos (US$0.35), while trimmed broccoli and lettuce varieties such as iceberg and green ice are set at 50.00 pesos (US$0.87).

Additional minimum prices include romaine lettuce at 40.00 pesos (US$0.70), and celery and onion leeks at 30.00 pesos (US$0.52). Prices for carrots and chayote were discussed, but have not yet been implemented.

Source: Daily Tribune