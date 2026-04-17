South Korean cabbage prices fall 40% due to oversupply

Cabbage prices in South Korea have declined by more than 40 per cent year-on-year due to increased production and expanded cultivation areas, according to data from the Korea Agricultural and Marine Products Distribution Information (KAMIS).

The oversupply has led to market pressure, with some farmers ploughing crops back into the fields.

In response, the Yeongdeungpo Agricultural Cooperative Federation organised a consumption promotion event at its headquarters in Seoul on April 17. The initiative involved the sale of 100,000 units of "Dalkomi Cabbage" produced by the Jeju Hallim Agricultural Cooperative.

The campaign aims to address supply and demand imbalances and support producers affected by falling prices. Distribution has been expanded across 11 Hanaro Mart stores and 17 affiliated financial outlets, with participation from staff and management.

Cabbage harvested in the Hallim region of Jeju is transported to Seoul using 13 five-ton trucks, totalling around 200 pallets, and supplied to retail and financial outlets. The system is designed to maintain product condition during distribution.

"Dalkomi Cabbage" is a mini cabbage developed by the Jeju Hallim Agricultural Cooperative following four years of cultivation trials. The product is reported to have a sugar content of 12 to 14 Brix.

During the campaign, the product is sold at 1,000 won (US$0.75) for two units, or around 700 won (US$0.52) per unit, compared to a market price of 1,980 won (US$1.47) per unit.

Baekho, chairman of the Yeongdeungpo Agricultural Cooperative Association, said, "As a sales agricultural cooperative, we plan to preemptively promote consumption and continue cooperation with mountain agricultural cooperatives." He added, "Yeongdeungpo Agricultural Cooperative will actively promote excellent agricultural products and strengthen the role of an 'agricultural distribution platform' that connects mountain agricultural cooperatives and urban agricultural cooperatives."

Source: Maeil Business