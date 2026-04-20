Vietnam airfreights 98 tons of produce to Middle East markets

The Agency of Foreign Markets Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that a flight carrying around 98 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables departed from Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on April 18. The initiative was carried out under the direction of Lulu Group chairman M. A. Yusuff Ali.

The shipment from Vietnam to the Middle East was carried out despite ongoing regional conflict, reflecting continued export activity and supply to key markets. The consignment was sourced and consolidated by May Exports Vietnam, Lulu Group's procurement arm, through suppliers across southern provinces. Products included limes, dragon fruit, pomelo, and jackfruit.

The aircraft arrived from Abu Dhabi on April 17 and was handled at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. It departed in the early hours of April 18 for the United Arab Emirates and other Middle East markets.

With changes affecting maritime logistics, particularly for perishable goods, air freight is being used to maintain product quality, reduce transit times, and support supply continuity.

The shipment reflects the role of logistics adjustments in maintaining trade flows. It also indicates continued engagement between Vietnam and the UAE in agriculture, trade, and supply chain development.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Middle East continues to show demand for food imports and is an export destination for Vietnamese agricultural products.

In 2025, Vietnam's export value to the region reached approximately $1.2 billion (US$1.2 billion), an increase of 22.5 per cent compared to 2024. Exports to the UAE exceeded $445 million (US$445 million), rising nearly 24 per cent, with products including cashew nuts and fruits, and vegetables.

Source: Vietnam Investment Review