Indian horticulture output reaches 370.74 million tons

Agriculture in India has recorded growth of 4.45 per cent over the past decade. Within this, horticulture has expanded as a high-value crop segment, covering fruits, vegetables, spices, flowers, and plantation crops. These crops generate higher returns per unit of land and contribute to agricultural value addition, exports, and employment.

The horticulture sector accounts for around 37 per cent of Gross Value Added within the crop sub-sector. Production increased from 277.35 million tons in 2013-14 to 370.74 million tons in 2024-25, including 117.65 million tons of fruits, 217.80 million tons of vegetables, and 35.29 million tons of other crops.

India ranks second globally in fruit, vegetable, and potato production. Fruits account for 9.18 per cent and vegetables 8.18 per cent of global output. The country also leads in onion and shallot production with a share of 22.42 per cent.

Regional crop strategies focus on aligning production with agroclimatic conditions. Coastal areas support coconut, cashew, cocoa, and sandalwood, while the North Eastern region is expanding agarwood cultivation. Hilly regions focus on walnuts, almonds, and pine nuts.

The coconut sector supports around 30 million people. Production reached 13.97 million tons in 2024-25 from 2.19 million hectares, with productivity at 6.36 tons per hectare. Exports of coconut products reached Rs. 4,349.03 crore (US$513 million), up 25 per cent year on year.

Cashew cultivation covers around 12.05 lakh hectares, with production exceeding 8.02 lakh tons. Exports reached US$369.17 million, with key markets including the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Japan, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia.

Cocoa production reached 32.91 thousand metric tons in 2024-25, with exports of US$295.58 million. The crop is mainly grown as an intercrop with coconut and arecanut.

Walnut production reached 3.22 lakh tons, with exports valued at US$7.80 million. Almond production was 13.94 thousand metric tons, with over 83 per cent produced in Jammu and Kashmir.

Policy measures include support for planting material, productivity improvement, value chain development, and export promotion. The Union Budget 2026-27 includes programs to expand cultivation, improve processing, and strengthen market access across high-value crop segments.

Source: Jharkhand State News