Vietnamese pomelos arrive in Australia for the first time

Farmers in Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta have exported their first shipment of pomelos to Australia on April 13, marking the opening of a new market for the fruit.

The launch ceremony was organised by the provincial People's Committee following a preparation process involving coordination between authorities, businesses, and farmers responsible for production.

Export access to Australia follows compliance with strict requirements related to quality, plant quarantine, planting area codes, and packing facilities. Blue Ocean Import-Export Trading JSC supported the process by linking producers with international markets and managing export operations.

"Thanks to strong determination and close coordination from central to local levels, and among regulatory agencies, businesses, and producers, difficulties were gradually resolved," said Pham Thi Ngoc Thach, General Director of Blue Ocean Import-Export Trading JSC.

The company indicated that export activities support product positioning in international markets and plans to continue working with farmers to improve production standards and expand exports to additional destinations.

My Phong Cooperative, which supplies export-grade pomelos, stated that compliance with food safety standards and planting area codes is required for market access. Production practices are adjusted based on export requirements.

State agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, supported the process through production guidance, quarantine procedures, traceability systems, and market access coordination.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, the export process required structured preparation to meet technical standards. The development reflects a shift towards aligning production with market demand.

Dong Thap has around 4,364 hectares of pomelo cultivation and produces more than 65,000 tons annually. The province has 23 registered planting areas with 31 codes, with exports already taking place to markets such as the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. One planting area has met the requirements for export to Australia.

Farmers reported positive responses following the shipment. "When we learned that Dong Thap pomelos were exported to Australia, fellow members and I were very delighted," said Le Van Son from My Phong ward.

Producers have been guided to adopt VietGAP standards and meet export requirements, including assessments of sugar content, acidity, soil pH, and fruit weight.

The export is expected to support further market access and the continued development of pomelo production in the province.

Source: Dong Thap