Vietnam gains Chinese access for pomelo and lemon exports

Vietnam has signed a protocol with China covering phytosanitary requirements for the export of pomelos and lemons to the Chinese market. The agreement was signed on April 15 by Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and China's General Administration of Customs during the state visit to China by Party General Secretary and President To Lam, with Chinese President Xi Jinping in attendance.

According to the ministry, the protocol follows technical negotiations between plant protection and quarantine authorities from both countries that began in 2019. The agreement formalises export conditions and supports the use of official channels aligned with international standards.

Under the protocol, all growing areas and packing facilities supplying the Chinese market must be registered with the ministry and approved by both Vietnamese and Chinese authorities. Production sites are required to implement Good Agricultural Practices and Integrated Pest Management systems.

Specific technical measures include bagging pomelos at least 60 days before harvest and the use of fruit fly traps to manage pest risks. These requirements form part of the phytosanitary controls agreed between both countries.

Pomelos and lemons are key crops within Vietnam's fruit sector. The country has approximately 106,000 hectares of pomelo cultivation, placing it among the largest producers globally in terms of production area.

The agreement is expected to support export flows of these products to China under defined regulatory conditions.

Source: VnEconomy