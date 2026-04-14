Vietnam begins grapefruit exports to Australia with first shipment

Vietnam has started grapefruit exports to Australia following the completion of import procedures and technical requirements agreed between the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

On April 13, the Vinh Long Provincial People's Committee coordinated with Vina T&T Import-Export Service Trading Co., Ltd. to hold a ceremony marking the first shipment at Kim Thanh Factory in Giao Long commune. Representatives from government bodies, businesses, cooperatives, and growers attended the event.

Technical conditions for market access were agreed in October 2025, with procedures completed by April 10, 2026, allowing exports to proceed.

The shipment consists of green-skinned pomelo grown in Vinh Long. Vina T&T Import-Export Service Trading Co., Ltd. manages the export program and has developed production areas, pre-processing, packing, and quality control systems aligned with export requirements.

Australia applies quarantine and food safety standards, requiring compliance across the supply chain. The shipment establishes a new outlet for Vietnamese grapefruit and supports market diversification.

According to the Vinh Long Provincial People's Committee, Vietnam has more than 100,000 hectares of grapefruit cultivation, with output close to 1 million tons per year. Production is concentrated in several provinces, including Vinh Long.

Local authorities stated that export development depends on coordination between growers, cooperatives, and exporters to maintain quality and meet import standards. The expansion into the Australian market is expected to support consumption and provide additional sales channels for grapefruit growers.

Source: Lao Dong