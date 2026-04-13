Indian apple and orange prices rise on import disruptions

Prices of oranges and apples in city markets have increased in recent weeks due to supply disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia, particularly involving Iran, according to traders.

At the Koyambedu wholesale market, reduced arrivals have affected the supply of imported fruit from Iran and Egypt. Traders attribute this to shipping disruptions, supply uncertainty, and delays in fresh consignments.

The disruption has also affected apple imports. "The arrival of imported fruits such as oranges and apples from Egypt and Iran began in February. The overall quality of oranges is low, though they taste better at the start of the season, but decline later. Demand remains strong as fruit juice shops depend on them. Similarly, apples from Iran come in three different qualities," said S Srinivasan, president of the Koyambedu Fruit Traders Association.

Traders report that there is no immediate shortage, as current sales are being supported by stored stock. However, uncertainty over new arrivals is keeping the market firm. "There is no clarity on when the next consignments will arrive, and that is pushing up prices," he said.

At the retail level, consumers are adjusting their purchasing behaviour. "Customers are cutting down on quantity and buying only what is necessary. Earlier, people would buy in kilos; now many are opting for smaller quantities because of the price rise," said K Balaji, a fruit seller in Virugambakkam.

Juice vendors indicate that prices have not yet been passed on to consumers. "We have already increased tea and coffee prices due to LPG costs. Though fruit prices have gone up, we are not increasing juice prices and are instead absorbing the cost increase for now, as summer demand is high. But if prices remain like this, it will be difficult to sustain," said K Santosh Ram.

The domestic fruit supply is also under pressure. Oranges from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam are seeing higher demand. South African oranges remain positioned in the premium segment.

Among apples, New Zealand varieties continue to be preferred for storage and shelf life, while Himachal Pradesh apples remain available depending on grade.

The orange season in India runs from April to June, with imports from Iran arriving before and after the domestic cycle. Current stocks are expected to last about a month.

Wholesale traders report a decline in business of 20 to 30 per cent due to cash flow constraints and supply volatility. Demand is expected to increase from mid-April, while price levels are likely to remain firm.

Seasonal fruits such as watermelon and muskmelon remain available, supporting overall supply in the market.

Source: The Times Of India