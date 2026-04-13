Vietnamese pomelo exports to Australia begin after approval

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has published import requirements for Vietnamese pomelos, completing technical assessments and establishing the legal basis for trade.

A launch ceremony and the first shipment are scheduled to take place in Dong Thap Province on Monday, marking the start of exports to the Australian market.

The ministry stated that the development enables authorities, businesses, and producers to proceed with export preparations. It also called on localities and exporters to comply with Australia's requirements, including registration and maintenance of growing area codes, packing facilities, treatment processes, and pest control measures.

Vietnamese pomelo is the sixth fruit approved for export to Australia, following dragon fruit, lychee, longan, mango, and passion fruit.

Vietnam had around 100,000 hectares of pomelo cultivation by 2025, with production of nearly one million tons annually. Fresh pomelo exports were valued at approximately US$60 million in 2024.

Vietnamese pomelos are currently exported to 14 markets, including the United States, South Korea, and New Zealand. The country is also negotiating a protocol to enable exports to China.

Source: tuoi tre News