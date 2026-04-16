Kyrgyzstan's water shortage limits fruit and vegetable production

Water scarcity is becoming a structural constraint for agriculture in Kyrgyzstan, directly affecting fruit and vegetable production. According to a report by the Eurasian Development Bank, water shortages in Central Asia could reach 5–12 km³ annually by 2028, with deficits rising to 25–30% by 2050.

Climate change and glacier melt in the Tien Shan are reducing water availability. At the same time, infrastructure inefficiencies increase pressure on the sector. Water losses during transportation in the region reach up to 40%, while irrigation systems continue to degrade. In some cases, reservoirs operate at less than half of their designed capacity due to a lack of maintenance.

Water-saving technologies are being introduced, including drip irrigation, which can reduce water use by 3 to 10 times. The method also increases yields by 20–30% and accelerates crop maturation by 10–20 days. However, adoption remains limited due to investment costs. Installation ranges from 30,000 to 50,000 soms (€310–520) per hectare for orchards and up to 80,000–100,000 soms (€830–1,040) for vegetable crops. Additional costs include water filtration and system protection.

In response to expected water shortages during the 2026 growing season, the Ministry of Agriculture recommends shifting to drought-tolerant crops. Among fruit crops, small-fruit apricot varieties, mulberry, cherry, and apple are highlighted. Sea buckthorn, rosehip, and currants are recommended shrubs, while walnut and pistachio are noted for their deep root systems.

For vegetable production, farmers are advised to prioritise crops with higher drought resistance. Pumpkin and zucchini can access moisture from deeper soil layers, while onions and garlic store water in bulbs. Eggplants are less affected by evaporation due to leaf structure and root depth reaching up to 1.5 metres. Mulching with straw or sawdust is also recommended to reduce moisture loss from the soil.

Source: economist.kg