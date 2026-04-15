Heavy rains in Georgia flood Kakheti region affecting vegetable production

Heavy rainfall in eastern Georgia continues to intensify, particularly in the Kakheti region, where the Alazani River has overflowed its banks. Flooding has disrupted traffic on the 130 km section of the Tbilisi–Bakurtsikhe–Lagodekhi international highway, with access currently limited to high-clearance vehicles.

Similar conditions have been reported across Lagodekhi, Kvareli, and Gurjaani municipalities, where rivers have flooded agricultural land and local infrastructure. The rainfall, ongoing for about a week, has inundated orchards, vineyards, vegetable plots, and residential areas, including the ground floors of homes.

Precipitation on 12–13 April caused the most severe damage, with drainage systems unable to cope with the volume of water. The situation is particularly critical in the Lagodekhi municipality.

According to a local farmer, greenhouse crops such as cucumbers, sweet peppers, and eggplants have been significantly affected. Floodwater covered greenhouse areas following the river overflow.

"The soil is oversaturated with water. When the sun returns, evaporation will increase humidity and reduce oxygen levels, which is harmful for plants," the farmer said. "We expect around 70% of the harvest to be lost due to the intensity of the rainfall."

While perennial crops may avoid major damage if water recedes quickly, greenhouse production and melon fields are expected to suffer the most significant losses.

Source: bizzone.info / checheninfo.ru